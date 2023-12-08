Kevin Costner & Jewel Spark Dating Rumors After Thanksgiving Trip To The Caribbean

Has Kevin Costner moved on to Jewel? The actor, 68, went to the Caribbean to support the singer for a tennis charity event she holds. Jewel featured Kevin on her Instagram post about the trip and mentioned him in her caption. "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!" she wrote. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair seemed cuddly on the tropical trip, with the "Yellowstone" star holding onto the "Foolish Games" songstress' waist from behind. Access Hollywood reached out to both Kevin and Jewel's reps for comment. "The Bodyguard" actor's potential new love interest comes amid finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner after 19 years of marriage. As for Jewel, she tied the knot with professional cowboy Ty Murray in 2008, but they called it quits in 2014.

