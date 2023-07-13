Kevin Costner's ex Christine leaves court smiling after she's awarded $129K in child support

Christine Costner looks happy as she leaves court amid Kevin Costner divorce hearing on July 12, 2023. (Photo: The Image Direct)

Christine Costner seemed pleased with how Wednesday's hearing went amid her divorce from Kevin Costner.

The former handbag designer, 49, was photographed smiling as she left the Santa Barbara Country Superior Courthouse shortly after a judge ruled she'll receive $129,000 a month in child support. Although it's around half of what she's asking, it's still an "obscene" number, one legal expert tells Yahoo Entertainment. Christine (née Baumgartner) and Kevin share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13.

According to legal paperwork obtained by Yahoo, Christine claimed the Yellowstone star makes an estimated $1,537,000 a month, which helped determine what she's entitled to.

"The amount of child support is obscene, but the court was required to use a formula to set child support based on Kevin's income until it has time to hold a hearing on the actual needs of the children," celebrity divorce attorney Chris Melcher told Yahoo. The judge issued a tentative ruling on child support given the actor's 2022 income.

However, Kevin argues that his income will be substantially less this year as he's "no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year."

Christine claimed in court documents that Kevin "could have continued" to star in the hit Paramount Network drama, but wants to pursue his passion project (Horizon) instead.

"Kevin's value as an actor has never been higher, especially after the success of Yellowstone," Christine Baumgartner said in a July 7 declaration obtained by Insider. "Kevin could have continued with the show, but he chose not to in order to pursue the Horizon project."

Christine described her ex as a "very money focused person" and believes he left the Yellowstone world for his own Western drama to "increase his earnings exponentially."

The former couple's next hearing is in August as a judge will decide if Christine needs to pay Kevin's legal fees incurred for litigating whether she had to move out of the family house, something clearly stated in their prenuptial agreement. (Last week, a judge sided with Kevin and declared Christine must vacate the property by the end of the month.) A trial date concerning the validity of the prenup, which Christine is contesting, is set for November.

On Wednesday, the judge said he has no time on his calendar for the rest of the year to set a hearing regarding child support; however, he reserved the power to retroactively reduce the $129,000 if he later determines the amount exceeds what is necessary for the kids. Christine will have to retroactively pay back excess to Kevin if the judge finds the number to be too high, as the actor claims. Melcher previously explained that it's in Christine's best interest to slow play proceedings, but she's playing "a dangerous game" by challenging the prenup.

"She will be responsible for Kevin's attorney fees if she loses," he noted. "If Kevin prevails and is awarded attorney fees, it could offset the million dollars she gets under the prenup — potentially leaving her with nothing."

Kevin has already given her $1 million, as their prenup stipulates, but she has apparently not cashed the check.