Kevin Costner and ex Christine Baumgartner reach 'amicable' divorce settlement

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are taking the high road.

Following the announcement of their split in May, the former couple has reached a settlement in their divorce.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," Costner's representative Arnold Robinson told USA TODAY in an email Tuesday.

The terms of the divorce settlement were not disclosed.

Costner and Baumgartner's settlement follows a contentious court battle, which saw Baumgartner request $175,057 in child support payments during a two-day Santa Barbara court hearing in August, according to People magazine. The couple shares sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, and 13-year-old daughter Grace.

The request marked a more than $45,000 increase from the $129,755 Costner was tentatively ordered to pay.

During the hearing, Baumgartner's attorney John Rydell justified the child support increase by noting the oceanside lifestyle provided to the couple's three children was "in their DNA at this point." In the end, Costner was ordered to pay Baumgartner $63,209 in monthly payments, per People and Fox News Digital.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at Costner's Colorado ranch in 2004.

The couple of nearly 19 years announced their divorce in May.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage," Robinson said in a statement at the time.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning star of the Paramount Network TV drama "Yellowstone" and films including "Dances With Wolves," "The Bodyguard" and "Bull Durham."

Costner gushed about his then-wife after the pair attended the 2022 Academy Awards, where they walked the red carpet together. Costner kept it classic in a black-and-white tuxedo, while Baumgartner donned a two-toned strapless dress.

"How beautiful is my date?" Costner wrote at the time on Instagram.

Contributing: The Associated Press

