Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine must vacate California home, judge rules

Kevin Costner and Christine Costner (née Baumgartner) at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kevin Costner scored a major victory amid his contentious divorce with estranged wife Christine, after a judge sided with the Yellowstone star and ruled Wednesday that that Christine must vacate their Carpinteria, Calif., beachfront compound, Yahoo Entertainment has confirmed — and one legal expert says the decision is a big deal.

Although Kevin wanted Christine (née Baumgartner) out by the end of next week, the judge ruled she has until July 31 to leave the property she claims is worth more than $100 million. Her lawyers were pushing for a later date, saying she doesn't have the financial resources to find an suitable place to live with their three minor children. Christine attended the hearing in person while Kevin appeared remotely, according to a source in the courtroom.

Wednesday's ruling has major implications for Christine.

Kevin's attorneys argued the estranged pair's prenuptial agreement made it clear Christine must vacate the family home within 30 days of filing for divorce. (She filed on May 1 after 18 years of marriage.) A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November, but it seems the judge is inclined to enforce the document given the outcome of today's hearing.

"It was quick to make a ruling on that point before the premarital agreement was determined to be valid," celebrity attorney Chris Melcher tells Yahoo, noting how Christine getting kicked out of the marital residence is significant.

The Costners are parents to Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Christine has claimed in documents she needs $248,000 a month to ensure she and the kids can live the lifestyle to which they've grown accustom. Kevin bought the property in 1988 before he wed Christine. Christine alleged Kevin made $19 million last year and is worth an estimated $400 million. He denied being worth that much and stated his income in 2023 will be substantially less because he is no longer under contract for Yellowstone.

"Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620," Kevin's attorneys stated in papers viewed by Yahoo.

"Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent," the actor's lawyers add.

Kevin alleged that Christine is trying to fund her own lavish lifestyle, including "plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month."

Christine is entitled to a divorce settlement of $1.4 million under the terms of the prenuptial agreement. Her attorneys appear poised to try and invalidate the document. Kevin was taken to the cleaners by his first wife, Cindy, as it has been reported that they had one of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history. It's no surprise, then, that he sought to have an ironclad document in place prior to marrying Christine.