Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner’s Child Support Battle Has Taken an Unexpected Turn

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s messy, ongoing divorce has taken a turn that no one quite expected. If you’ve been watching closely at all the insane details of this unexpected celebrity divorce, then chances are you know very well that one of the biggest ongoing battles between the two is the monthly child support payments.

While Baumgartner originally received around $160,000 per month from Costner, and has been fighting to get more, the judge has sided in Costner’s favor; and has slashed the monthly child payments, per Page Six.

Instead of the $160,000 per month (and despite Baumgartner fighting much more per month), the Yellowstone star will now have to pay less than half at $63,000 a month (specifically $63,209 per month for their kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13)!

So, how did this happen? During their latest testimony, Baumgartner argued that more child support should be paid, because luxurious life “is in their [kids’] DNA at this point.” She added, “We create whatever we can dream up in here. We must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves [my] standard of living.”

She also alleged that Costner has been “withholding” evidence, to which Costner replied, saying, “I don’t hide money from my wife,” and even said he planned on passing his properties to their three children.

In case you need a refresher, Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner after nearly 20 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork, and since then, they’ve been hashing things out in this supremely messy divorce.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.



