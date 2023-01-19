Kevin Costner celebrates 68th birthday, offers fans advice: ‘Don’t believe what they say about getting older'

Kevin Costner marked his 68th birthday Wednesday with a simple message to his fans: that "each passing year is a gift."

"Don’t believe what they say about getting older," the "Yellowstone" star wrote in a short post on his social media. "Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Two of Costner’s castmates left birthday wishes on his Instagram, including Cole Hauser, 47, who plays Costner’s character John Dutton’s son-in-law Rip Wheeler, and Brecken Merrill, 14, who plays Tate Dutton, his grandson.

"Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have! I hope there’s cake on your plate tonight," Merrill wrote.

Kevin Costner said, "it gets better and better with time" in a message on his birthday.

Costner included a photo of himself in a cowboy hat, sitting on a porch smiling.

The "Dances With Wolves" actor’s birthday comes after Costner was unable to leave his home to attend the Golden Globe Awards because he was sheltering at home due to severe flooding in Los Angeles County.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," Costner said in a Twitter video before the Jan. 10 awards. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

"Yellowstone" is now in its fifth season.

He ended up winning for best actor for "Yellowstone" despite his absence.

"Yellowstone," about the fictional family who owns Montana’s largest ranch, is now in its fifth season on Paramount +.