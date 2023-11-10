Kevin Bacon Celebrates The Tentative Strike Settlement By Getting ‘Footloose’ Once Again
There is much celebrating in Hollywood today, as the long SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP has finally been tentatively settled and awaiting ratification.
The news is so welcome that it prompted one movie star to kick up his heels in a callback to one of his most famous roles.
Kevin Bacon, now 65-years-old, donned his cowboy boots and headed to the barn to recreate his iconic dance routine from Footloose for social media.
The clip, which was uploaded to Instagram today, was simply captioned, “Strike over!”
The official Paramount Movies account also celebrated, posting a gif of Bacon dancing in the original 1984 film.
