Kettering comedy club church's redevelopment set to start

Enough cash has been raised for work to begin on a major redevelopment project at a church that doubles as a comedy club and arts venue.

St Andrew's Church in Kettering, Northants, has welcomed well-known comedians like Jack Dee and Nish Kumar.

People rallied round to raise extra money when costs increased.

The vicar said he could not believe the work, which includes a new stage, replacement flooring and heating, was finally going ahead.

Jack Dee is one of the many household names who have performed at the church

Josh Widdecombe, Rosie Jones, Milton Jones and Kettering's own James Acaster are among the stars to have graced the stage since the arts centre opened in 2010.

The Reverend Tom Houston said: "The church has become more alive because of that connection with people who wouldn't have thought they were interested in church but connect with the arts centre through an arts event."

He added that some comics get a surprise when they discover they will be doing stand-up in a church: "We do get comedians turning up and their eyes are a little bit like 'what happens here?' but on the whole they enjoy the experience."

The church holds about 200 people for comedy shows, drama productions and concerts

For the church's 150th birthday in 2020, parishioners decided to carry out a major project to make the building more suitable for its dual role.

Mr Houston told BBC Radio Northampton: "We've got a parquet floor and most of that has lifted, so it's just unsafe to be walking around.

"We're down from 12 to about six fan heaters that are working, so it gets very cold. So the project is underfloor heating, then a new floor plus a new full stage that will be able to have bands and theatre groups."

With the help of a £100,000 grant, the £300,000 target was reached.

Then came the bombshell: "We went back to the builders, who said 'sadly, the costs have gone up' and we now need £90,000, which was no small amount to raise, but, in 30 days, we did it, so we're able to start work in January.

"I can't believe it's happening."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830.