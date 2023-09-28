“Ketchup and seemingly ranch” and the incredible economic power of Taylor Swift



Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game

Every time it seems like Taylor Swift has reached the absolute peak of fame, she somehow manages to climb to yet more unprecedented heights. Midnights and the Eras Tour took her to the mountaintop; showing up for a football game has sent her adoring public into a tailspin. The world has always been aggressively interested in Swift’s dating life, but the hysteria around her date with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce demonstrates how intense Tay Fever has become—and just how eager brands are to capitalize on the phenomenon. Case in point: “ketchup and seemingly ranch.”

This turn of phrase originated on the evening that Swift attended the Chiefs game, when the fan account @tswifterastour re-posted a photo to Twitter/X of the Grammy winner in her box with a siren emoji and the caption, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” The sweet, silly observation is an example of how obsessive and detail-oriented Swifties are; who but a true “stan” would care enough to note what condiments their idol is enjoying? In days of old, “ketchup and seemingly ranch” is the kind of funny, odd wording that would enjoy modest attention within the niche of a fandom.

Read more

Ketchup and seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/8L7UhjCaH7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 27, 2023

Ketchup and seemingly ranch. pic.twitter.com/yL6jBIBF5e — INFINITI USA (@INFINITIUSA) September 28, 2023

When the function has Arby’s boneless wings with ketchup and seemingly ranch 💙 pic.twitter.com/EqTSte7RYy — Arby's (@Arbys) September 25, 2023

The Swiftie fandom has also become a product

Consider how remarkable that is: “ketchup and seemingly ranch” isn’t even a phrase Taylor Swift ever uttered. Usually, pop stars are products and fandom is the consumer. How often does the fandom itself become the product, consuming itself like some capitalistic ouroboros? Rarely, if ever, at least on this scale, with major brands tripping over themselves to get in on the action.

Dunkin’ is another even more sly example. On Wednesday, the brand posted a graphic of a cup full of sprinkles and a cup full of friendship bracelet letter beads with the caption, “In honor of national coffee day, something is seemingly dropping this Friday.” The combination of the word “seemingly” and the friendship bracelet motif had Swifties swarming the comments section, encouraged by Dunkin’ “liking” their theories of a Taylor Swift collab. The company managed to whip the fans into a frenzy without even mentioning the singer’s name or anything overtly connected to her. (“Friendship bracelets” are mentioned in Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” but it’s really the fandom that has made them into a phenomenon by creating and trading them at her Eras Tour concerts.) The National Coffee Day drop turned out to have nothing to do with Swift at all, but the Swiftie dog whistles were enough to get fans interested in the company’s collab with Little Words Project, an anti-bullying friendship bracelet company. (Little Words does, of course, sell “eras” and “Swiftie” bracelets.)

Mining the fandom directly is an insidiously clever way for brands to make money. They don’t have to make any exorbitantly expensive brand deals with the singer herself, but they still get to leech off her overwhelming popularity. Memes are still sort of a legal gray area, and though some social media users have suggested @tswifterastour should be compensated for coining the term “ketchup and seemingly ranch,” the window for relevance on this meme is likely closing quickly. By the time anyone tries to figure out who’s owed what, the culture will probably have moved on.

Regardless, it’s a testament to the immense power of Taylor Swift’s brand and the economic impact of Swifties as a fandom that brands would even consider a gambit like this in relation to a flash-in-the-pan fandom meme, let alone actually execute it. No other phenomenon like this currently exists, if it ever did. Swift and her fans keep finding new ways to shatter expectations. And as long as they do, no doubt there will be brands figuring out how to turn those shattered expectations into opportunities.

More from The A.V. Club

Sign up for The A.V. Club's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.