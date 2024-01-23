Ketchup Entertainment Pays Mid-7 Figures For Michael Keaton & Mila Kunis-Starrer ‘Goodrich’

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Ketchup Entertainment acquired for mid-seven figures Goodrich, the comedy that stars Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis, directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer from the script she wrote. C2 Motion Picture Group and Stay Gold Features controlled the rights. Ketchup has committed to a wide theatrical release with P&A.

Keaton plays Andy Goodrich, a man whose life is upended when his young wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program. Goodrich is left in charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood. He leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace (Kunis) for support as he ultimately evolves into the father to the second generation that Grace always wanted.

“We are delighted to close the deal for Goodrich., said Ketchup CEO Gareth West. “Hallie Meyers-Shyer is an incredibly talented filmmaker and has delivered a movie that has a fresh, funny take on family, with amazing performances from both Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis. We believe there is great potential to reach a broad audience with this movie and are excited to bring it to theaters in the U.S.”

Said Meyers-Shyer: “I’m thrilled to partner with Ketchup and very grateful they believe in the importance of bringing human stories to theaters.” This is the second feature for Meyers-Shyer. She previously wrote and directed Home Again, starring Reese Witherspoon.

The film is produced by C2 Motion Picture Group Co-CEO Dave Caplan, Kevin Mann and Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right). The film is executive produced by C2 Co-CEO Jason Cloth, Amy Pascal, as well as Keaton and Kunis. Pic was fully financed by C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon, Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part 1, Longlegs).

Ketchup is growing into a burgeoning distributor in the indie space, most recently releasing the Michel Franco-directed Memory, starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard.

Deal was brokered by West for Ketchup, along with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance.

