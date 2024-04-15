Kesha tweaks 'Tik Tok' lyrics to blast Diddy at Coachella

In light of recent events, Kesha is giving one of her biggest songs a rewrite.

The singer performed her mid-aughts track "Tik Tok" with Reneé Rapp at Coachella on Sunday, but tweaked its opening lyric that references Diddy after the rapper's homes were raided by law enforcement.

In place of the line "wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," Kesha instead sang "(expletive) P. Diddy" while raising a middle finger.

Her surprise appearance came during Rapp's Coachella set, and the "Mean Girls" star joined Kesha in cursing out Diddy and raising a middle finger in the air.

Reneé Rapp and Kesha perform at Coachella on April 14, 2024.

Last month, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officials raided two of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes, which multiple outlets reported was part of a sex trafficking investigation. In recent months, Diddy has faced numerous allegations of sexual assault in a slate of civil suits filed against him.

This isn't the first time Kesha has tweaked the lyrics of "Tik Tok." In November, she dropped Diddy's name from the song entirely, singing at a Los Angeles concert, "Wake up in the morning feelin' just like me." That change came on the heels of a lawsuit filed by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who sued him for rape and sex trafficking in November.

"Mr. Combs asserted complete control over Ms. Ventura's personal and professional life, thereby ensuring her inability to escape his hold," the lawsuit said. "He provided unprecedented avenues for success for the aspiring artist, but in return, demanded obedience, loyalty and silence."

Cassie and Diddy quickly reached a settlement. Diddy's attorney has said the rapper is innocent and criticized the raid on his homes as a "witch hunt based on meritless accusations."

Speaking to MTV News in 2009, Kesha explained the Diddy lyric came about "because one morning, I woke up surrounded by a bunch of hot babes, and I was like, 'I'm like Diddy, man.'" Diddy also contributed vocals to the song.

Contributing: KiMi Robinson, Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kesha slams Diddy in tweaked 'Tik Tok' lyrics at Coachella