Kesha Accused Dr. Luke of Raping Katy Perry

Kesha accused former collaborator Dr. Luke of raping Katy Perry in a text message to Lady Gaga, according to court documents filed in New York. The documents are related to the ongoing defamation case between Kesha and Luke (real name: Lukas Gottwald).

The documents reportedly contain Luke’s refutation of three of Kesha’s claims against him: previously known allegations that he gave the singer drugs against her will and that he raped her, as well as the previously undisclosed claim that he raped Perry. The news was first reported by The Blast.

The claim was revealed in a text message sent from Kesha to Lady Gaga, according to the documents, which read in part: “On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha’s] false claim that [Luke] had raped her.

“[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry,” it continues, adding that “Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha’s] encouragement, [Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media.” Previously, the existence of the text message had been publicly discussed, although its contents had not.

The documents also reportedly reveal that Perry has been deposed as part of the lawsuit, although there is no indication of what she said. Perry has never publicly accused Luke of sexual misconduct, although she has not worked with him professionally for several years.

Reps for Perry, Kesha and Gaga did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.

