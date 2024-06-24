Kenya Moore Divorce Settled: Marc Daly Must Pay $2K Monthly Child Support

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans never warmed up to Kenya Moore’s husband, Marc Daly. The duo tied the knot in 2017. When Marc filmed with his wife, he often belittled her and called her “Ken.” Well, Ken was much quieter and meeker than the Kenya that fans knew from RHOA. Their marital dynamic was puzzling to both viewers and her Atlanta co-stars.

So, it wasn’t a shock when the couple split in 2019. Finally, after dragging on for years, their divorce is settled.

Marc Daly must pay Kenya child support for their daughter

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

In Touch reported that Marc and Kenya will share joint legal custody of their daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Kenya will have primary custody of the 5-year-old. While Kenya brings home more cash than her ex, Marc was still ordered to pay $2,000 per month in child support, plus another $1,000 for a college savings account.

The settlement documents read, “Respondent must provide proof and a start date must date back to January 2024.” Kenya also has “final decision-making authority” to “sign, monitor, and control any and all economic opportunities” for Brooklyn. After 24 months, Marc and Kenya will attend mediation to discuss who will have the authority to make these decisions in the future. The exes will split their daughter’s uninsured medical charges, and Kenya will pay for Brooklyn’s health insurance.

According to the parenting plan for Brooklyn, Kenya will decide “whether to include the minor child on the Bravo show or for any other economic opportunities for Mother.” But the Atlanta peach has to discuss the situation with Marc and notify him about the appearance. But, “Mother shall have final authority to decide whether to include the minor child on a television show or for any other economic opportunities for Father,” the parenting documents read. And Marc has to notify Kenya if Brooklyn will appear on camera.

Neither Marc nor Kenya will receive any spousal support. And Marc won’t be getting a piece of Moore Manor. The settlement agreement read, “Both parties will retain all rights, titles, and possession of any real property located in Georgia, all equity therein as sole and exclusive property.” In addition, Kenya and Marc are “solely responsible for all debt secured by the real property, both personal and business.” The former couple will also keep the vehicles that are in their name.

Kenya’s been driving the struggle bus

Photo Credit: Jenny Kim/Bravo

This news comes after a rocky period for Kenya. Kenya allegedly showed posters of co-star Brittany Eady performing a sex act at the launch of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa. This shocking action reportedly led to Kenya’s RHOA suspension. Now Twirl’s Bravo paycheck could possibly be in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Kenya was also slammed with a whopping $15,000 tax bill for neglecting to pay her 2023 taxes in Fulton County, Georgia.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is streaming on Peacock.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT IT TOOK SO LONG TO SETTLE KENYA AND MARC’S DIVORCE? DO YOU THINK SHE WILL RETURN TO RHOA AFTER HER SUSPENSION?

The post Kenya Moore Divorce Settled: Marc Daly Must Pay $2K Monthly Child Support appeared first on Reality Tea.