Kenya Moore Divorce Documents Reveal Huge RHOA Salary

Kenya Moore has had an eventful few weeks, and now her whopping RHOA salary has been revealed.

First, there’s the bad news. She reportedly owes several thousand dollars in back taxes. She’s also been suspended from Real Housewives of Atlanta for an as-yet unspecified amount of time…

The good news is that her ugly, never-ending divorce from Marc Daly was finally settled and she doesn’t have to pay him alimony. She probably really lucked out there, because recent court documents show that her RHOA salary is pretty “Gone with the Wind fabulous.”

Kenya was earning about $90k a month from RHOA

Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Bravo

Radar Online obtained court documents filed during Kenya’s messy, three-year-long divorce from Marc. According to the docs, Kenya earns $89,050 monthly from RHOA. That totals just over $1 million per year. Not that RHOA is filming all 12 months of the year.

The filing indicated that Marc makes $5,000 per month. Despite Kenya’s way higher income, Marc agreed to pay $2,000 monthly in child support plus an additional $1,000 for a college savings account for their five-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. Kenya was granted primary custody and final say over Brooklyn appearing on the show. Neither Kenya nor Marc are expected to receive alimony.

Of course, this could all change given that Kenya’s cushy job might be on the line. Kenya’s indefinitely suspended from RHOA after allegedly displaying explicit posters of newcomer, Brittany Eady, at Kenya’s salon opening party. The tax man also wants his cut.

Kenya vehemently denied engaging in “revenge porn.” Even though she expressed her innocence, she’s now reportedly planning to sue anyone who attended the event and leaked about the posters, since they signed an NDA.

Apparently, being the “Shade Assassin” is (was?) a lucrative gig.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return in 2025. Old seasons stream on Peacock.

TELL US – IS KENYA’S RHOA SALARY SURPRISING?

The post Kenya Moore Divorce Documents Reveal Huge RHOA Salary appeared first on Reality Tea.