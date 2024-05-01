Kentucky Derby parties: Celebrities, musicians, athletes headline 2024 guest lists

The Kentucky Derby is America's biggest horse racing event of the year. More than 150,000 spectators watched the Derby in-person in 2023. As is tradition in Louisville this week, there are plenty of activities for spectators to enjoy leading up to the most exciting two minutes in sports on Saturday.

One of the most popular activities off the track during Derby week are the parties. In 2024, five parties across the final two nights of the Derby will feature celebrities, music acts, and the winning jockey. Here's what to know about each of the parties:

2024 Kentucky Derby Parties: Barnstable Brown Gala (May 3)

Since 1989, Louisville native Patricia Barnstable Brown has hosted an annual party in her mansion a few miles from Churchill Downs racetrack. The Barnstable Brown Gala raises money for diabetes research and support for the University of Kentucky's Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center. In the past 35 years, the gala's raised nearly $20 million.

This invite-only event includes roughly 1,200 guests per year who walk down a red carpet to Barnstable Brown's mansion. This year's event includes award-winning musicians, celebrities, and former as well as current star athletes.

Here's the latest list of confirmed guests:

Cole Hauser

Kid Rock

Aaron Rodgers

Tracy Morgan

Josh Groban

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Smokey Robinson

Jack Harlow

Wynonna Judd

Tina Knowles

Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels

Clay Walker

Boyz II Men

Joey Fatone

Bobby Brown

Lee Brice

Pepa (Salt N’ Pepa)

Mickey Guyton

Travis Tritt

Eddie Montgomery

Doug E. Fresh

Billy Gilman

Stephen Amell

Randall Cobb

Davante Adams

Larry and Dannielynn Birkhead

Holly Robinson Peete

Jordan Smith

Nappy Roots

Martha MacCallum

Natalie McQueen

Jimmy Graham

A.J. Hawk

Matt Flynn

David Bakhtiari

Bryan Bulaga

Allen Lazard

Corey Linsley

2024 Kentucky Derby Parties: Revel at the Races (May 3)

Sports Illustrated is hosting this late-night party in downtown Louisville at the Ice House. Friday night's festivities feature a performance by The Chainsmokers and DJ Irie. Sports Illustrated is launching a new hospitality suite at the Derby - Club SI lounge - and will have Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith on site during Derby week.

2024 Kentucky Derby Parties: Fillies & Lillies (May 3)

This event is the only one on Friday night to take place at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby Museum is set up on Derby eve and takes its name from the Kentucky Oaks event earlier that day. The event includes live music performances, a silent auction, a raffle, and bourbon tasting.

2024 Kentucky Derby Parties: Unbridled Eve (May 3)

Another Friday-night gala, Unbridled Eve also features a star-studded guest list. Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. founders Tonya York and Tammy York Day started this event in 2012 to benefit local charities. This year's primary beneficiary is Blessings in a Backpack, a Louisville-based charity providing weekend food for kids in the area.

Unbridled Eve is held at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. The guest list includes a mix of celebrities, athletes, and musicians with one special guest: Larry Farrish Jr., a school bus driver in Louisville. In February, Farrish Jr. gave a local elementary school student a pair of pajamas when the student didn't have any to wear on Pajama Day at his school. Farrish Jr. and the student interviewed with Good Morning America after the story went viral.

Here's a list of the celebrity attendees for this year's Unbridled Eve:

John Schneider

Gina Torres

Andrea Canning

Madison Marsh

Noelia Voigt

Hanley House

Paula Deen

Bob Guiney

Aron Haddad

Conrad Bachmann

Nick Vallelonga

Michael Colyar

Madalyne Kinnett

MeShyia Bradshaw

Mackenzie Shutt

Heather French Henry

Gia Combs

Edward Lee

Rob Angel

Lisa Leslie

Bonnie-Jill Laflin

Jean Cruguet

Warren Moon

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Mario Urrutia

Festus Ezeli

Larry Demeritte

Akoy Agau

Valerie Combs

Michael Bush

Geneo Riley

Bilal Powell

Rauw Alejandro

Randy Travis

Richie Sambora

Treach of Naughty by Nature

Skip Martin

MAJOR.

Mike Mills

Marc Martel

John Elefante

Johnny Edwards

J.D. Shelburne

The Crashers

DJ 2nd Nature

2024 Kentucky Derby Parties: Winner's Party (May 4)

The main event of Saturday night takes place at the Kentucky Derby Museum at Churchill Downs. The new Derby champion will be crowned at the exclusive party and the winning owner, trainer, and jockey will make an appearance.

