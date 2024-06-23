The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is changing. Here are 6 things visitors should know

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail has grown dramatically over the past 25 years, and in honor of that milestone anniversary, the international bucket list item is getting a revamp.

The Kentucky Distillers Association announced Thursday a plan for changes and upgrades to the tourist attraction to make it a less rushed experience for guests. Since its launch in 1999, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has welcomed more than 18 million visitors from all 50 states and 25 countries. In the early days of the experience, it was possible to visit all seven distilleries on the trail in a single weekend. As bourbon culture has boomed and more than 30 new brands have joined the mix, that's not the case anymore.

So whether you're planning to hit the trail for the first time or making a return trip to the Bourbon Capital of the World, here are six things to know about the new Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience.

The two tours on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail have combined into one

A map of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.

As the Kentucky Bourbon Trail grew in popularity in the early 2000s, the Kentucky Distillers Association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft tour in 2012 to promote Kentucky's smaller distilleries. Under this new model, the 28 distilleries on the craft tour will join the 18 larger distilleries to form a single trail. With the two combined tours, there are now 46 distilleries to experience on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is launching new digital planning tools for visitors

The grounds at the Maker's Mark distillery in Loretto, Ky. on Aug. 10, 2023.

The Kentucky Distillers Association will debut a new digital experience this summer to help visitors get the most out of their Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience. The platform offers a "Build Your Own Bourbon Trail" feature, which will help visitors explore a wide range of itineraries and experiences at Kentucky's distilleries throughout the state.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is moving away from prizes

Barton 1792 Distillery just wrapped up its $25 million warehouse expansion. This is the first barrel to roll into Warehouse 33 on the historic campus.

Over the years, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has offered prizes, such as glassware and t-shirts, for visiting every distillery and collecting Kentucky Bourbon Trail passport stamps along the way. Now that the trail has grown to 46 distilleries, it would take more than 10 days to visit every distillery on the trail, so the Kentucky Distillers Association is moving away from that model. The idea, here, is for visitors to slow down and experience more at individual distilleries, rather than to try and cram in as many as possible during a single trip.

Your old Kentucky Bourbon Trail passport is still valid, for now

If you've already started collecting stamps on your Kentucky Bourbon Trail passport or field guide, there's no need to fret. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail will continue to honor passports and field guides purchased and registered before July 1, 2024, and until July 1, 2025.

Bourbon distilleries are investing in improving visitor experiences

Angel's Envy Distillery,500 E. Main St.

The Kentucky Distillers Association distilleries have earmarked spending $194 million over the next five years to improve visitor centers and tourism operations on Kentucky Bourbon Trail tours.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail will likely keep growing

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery has released its highly anticipated 2024 Combat Infantry Badge bourbon.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail boasts 46 distilleries, and more are popping up every year throughout the commonwealth. Many of them have visitor experiences, but are not officially part of the trail, yet, such as Buzzards Roost, 624 W. Main St in Louisville, and J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, 20 Reilly Road in Frankfort. The Kentucky Distillers Association recently reported there are 100 licensed distilleries in Kentucky that span 42 counties.

