Kendrick Lamar is producing the 'Black Panther' soundtrack, and he just dropped the first song

Thought you couldn't possibly get any more excited for Marvel's Black Panther?

What if we told you Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack? And that the first song from it is a new song by him and SZA? And that you can listen to it right here, right now?

That's what we thought.

Per the press release, Lamar is working with Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith to curate and produce Black Panther: The Album, in close collaboration with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

"Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," Lamar said in the statement. "I'm truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision."

The press release additionally notes that Black Panther will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe release to feature multiple original songs created just for the film, so today's "All The Stars" is just the start of it.

Lamar's song "DNA" was previously used to soundtrack a Black Panther sizzle reel shown at Comic-Con. At the time, the cast and crew gushed about how perfectly Lamar's music suited their film.

"It's actually oddly literal for our trailer's purposes," Coogler said during the Comic-Con panel. "I think a lot of the cultural things we're dealing with in Wakanda are in the zeitgeist in the African American community."

However, it was only in December that we got an inkling Lamar would be directly involved with the film. The music video for "Love" included a quick shot of a clapperboard reading "B. Panther Soundtrack Coming Soon."

Lamar and Black Panther sound like a match made in pop culture heaven. And if that first song is any indication, we're gonna be playing this album on repeat for the rest of the year.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16. Only 42 days left to go!

