Kendrick Lamar Lends New Music to Chanel Short Film ‘The Button’

Kendrick Lamar lends new music to a short film heralding Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show next week.

The Button, a collaboration between the fashion giants and the rapper and Dave Free’s “service company” pgLang, stars actresses Margaret Qualley and Anna Mouglalis along with supermodel Naomi Campbell. Free wrote and directed the three-minute, black-and-white short while Lamar scored The Button, which boasts a snippet of an as-of-now unreleased track.

At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar and creative partner Dave Free meet the world of CHANEL Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission.



Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale “The… pic.twitter.com/OnBXsd7Mx5 — pgLang (@pgLang) January 20, 2024

pgLang, which Lamar and Free launched back in 2020 following the rapper’s exit from Top Dawg Entertainment, previously hinted at a project with Chanel at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week.

The Button also marks Lamar’s first new music since his 2022 double-LP Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, though he did feature on Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” a remix of Beyonce’s “America Has a Problem,” and a rerecorded “Bad Blood” verse for Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023.

