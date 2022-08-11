Kendrick Lamar gets some love from Madonna: 'I would love to collaborate with him'

Madonna dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, to promote her new album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers. The singer also revealed the one artist she hopes to someday work with.

“I mean, there's one artist that I worship more than anything and I would love to collaborate with him that's Kendrick Lamar,” Madonna said. “His new record is history making…Mind bogglingly brilliant. It's insane.”

Grammy winning rapper Kendrick Lamar may want to take her up on that offer, considering how much Beyoncé recently gushed about her own collaboration with the material girl.

Regardless, Madonna sounds like she is a huge fan of the 14-time Grammy winner Lamar.