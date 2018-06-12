Kendra Wilkinson Shows Her 'Sexy Side' With New Selfie Following Split From Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to get back out there!

The former Girls Next Door star celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday by sharing a sexy snap with her Instagram followers, just two months after filing for divorce from Hank Baskett.

"I see you 33," Wilkinson wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her in a white one-piece swimsuit. "Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down [and] run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me [and] want to see me there."

Wilkinson continued: "My kids are on my back [and I] will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again [and] explore new ventures. Let’s have some fun."

The mother of two also shared a few flirty photos on her Instagram Stories. For one sultry selfie, she wrote: "When I see a cute guy at the park."

Wilkinson followed that up with a pic of a band on her wedding ring finger. "I'm about to switch my kids' name ring to my other hand real quick. Lmaooooooooo," she quipped.

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett, a former NFL player, back in April after almost nine years of marriage. Last week, things got heated between the estranged husband and wife when Wilkinson live tweeted their argument, and claimed at the time that Baskett was also recording her.

"He's blaming me for his football career ending. He's blaming me for cheating on me while I was pregnant," she also wrote in a series of since deleted tweets, seemingly referring to the alleged affair Baskett had with a transgender model while Wilkinson was pregnant with their now 3-year-old daughter, Alijah.

"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me," she continued in another tweet. "I'm trying to get out of my house fast. I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger."

Wilkinson added: "I tried so hard. I did everything by the book and loved and i get sh*t on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward [right] now. When i was being recorded i felt threatened. Have a good day."

"When u feel like u give [the] best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u... it's hard to breathe. Love you all," she concluded.

A day later, Wilkinson was back on Twitter, this time apologizing for airing the couple's dirty laundry on social media.

"I want to apologize publicly to Hank. I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and i hope you learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan," Wilkinson began in a series of now-deleted tweets. "I was 24 when i got married. Now I'm 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and i'm sorry for making u feel the way i did."

She continued: "All i ever wanted was family because i never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason i couldn't give u more."

