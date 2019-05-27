Kendall Jenner Posts Steamy Bikini Mirror Selfie After Romance with Ben Simmons Cools Off

Kendall Jenner‘s showing off her supermodel bod.

The star, 23, flaunted her figure in a series of sexy mirror selfies taken amid her whirlwind schedule during the Cannes Film Festival as she and NBA star Ben Simmons, 22, decided to take a break from their relationship.

Jenner first snapped a shot standing faraway from an oval mirror above her hotel room bed, and then posted a closer zoomed in video that gave fans a true glimpse at her teeny tiny polka dot bikini.

The star simply captioned the photos and video with a watermelon emoji.

A few days prior, Jenner shared another sexy bikini pic as she lounged in the sun wearing a baby blue polka dot two piece, which featured ultra-high rise bottoms. She jokingly called out her “cranberry legs” in the caption, although sister Khloé Kardashian corrected her by writing, “Ostrich legs.”

Jenner’s flying solo in the south of France for this year’s star-studded film festival after the model romance with Simmons cooled off.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source added. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Representatives for Jenner and Simmons did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news came shortly after Jenner opened up about her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to tie the knot.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said to Vogue of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she added.

Jenner first confirmed her relationship with Simmons during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2019.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied with a huge smile on her face: “For a bit now.”