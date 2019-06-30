Kendall Jenner Left the Best Comment On Justin Bieber’s Gushy Instagram About Hailey Baldwin

From ELLE

Justin Bieber is back to professing his love for Hailey Baldwin on Instagram, but Kendall Jenner would like in on the action. Bieber posted a photo of him and his wife on a sunset hike in the desert on Saturday writing, “These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I’m okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff.”

Not everyone was thrilled with Bieber claiming Baldwin all to herself though. Kendall Jenner added her own comment saying, “she’s a little bit mine too.”

According to People, Bieber and Baldwin will be following in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s footsteps by having a second, more lavish wedding to follow up their first smaller ceremony. The couple secretly wed at a courthouse in New York last September, just two months after they rekindled their romance. Now they’re hoping to follow it up with a larger ceremony for their first anniversary as a “celebration for family and friends.”

“Hailey is working with a planner,” the source said. “They are both excited.”

The wedding planning has been slow going due to Bieber taking time to focus on his mental health. The singer has been seeking treatment for depression since February.

“He wants to be the best possible husband for Hailey,” a source told People back in February. “It’s one thing to have your issues when you’re single, but when you’re married, there’s two people’s happiness at stake. He’s working on himself so that he can be a good partner to her.”





