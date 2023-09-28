Kendall Jenner heals rift with mum Kris Jenner’s long-term boyfriend Corey Gamble

Technology TechCrunch

Bumble, Inc. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd believes the power of AI technology will lead to a better online dating experience for her apps' users. Speaking at the Code Conference on Wednesday, the Bumble and Badoo exec shared how her company uses AI technology to improve matching and other aspects of the business. While she noted Bumble would not venture into more "sci-fi" areas like using AI to make virtual girlfriends or boyfriends -- something other apps like Replika have done -- she does see a future where AI could help play the role of digital matchmaker.