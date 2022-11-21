Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Quietly Broke Up Last Month

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Dave Benett/Getty; Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits.

Several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns forward ended their relationship last month due to their demanding jobs.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source tells PEOPLE. For Jenner, 27, that includes her 818 tequila line and her booming modeling career, and for Booker, 26, it's his involvement with the NBA.

Another source adds, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline

PORTOFINO, ITALY - MAY 20: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen arriving at Ristorante Puny in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

NINO/GC Images

An insider also revealed that the decision to end their romantic relationship was mutual and just came down to timing, though Jenner and Booker do plan to stay in touch.

The now-exes have been romantically linked since 2020, but they didn't go Instagram official until Valentine's Day 2021. At the time, a source told PEOPLE: "What first seemed like a fun hookup, is now a relationship. They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

This isn't the first time Jenner and Booker have reportedly split. In June, Entertainment Tonight and E! News reported that the couple had ended their two-year relationship.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share a Kiss at US Open During Weekend Getaway in N.Y.C.

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the men's singles

Frey/TPN/Getty Images Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In August, Jenner seemingly confirmed they were still together with an Instagram Story of an axe-throwing and zip-lining date.

Season 2 of The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.