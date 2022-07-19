Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are "Fully Back Together": All the Details on Their Reconciliation

Can you keep up?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are officially back in the game of love.

After recently hitting a "rough patch," the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player are spending time together again. "She and Devin are fully back together," a source close to Kendall tells E! News. "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

"They moved on and it's going really well," the insider adds. "They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

The Kardashians star even hinted at the reunion on her Instagram Story on July 17, posting a photo with the athlete amid the wedding festivities. The duo's weekend outing comes just weeks after they were spotted together at a Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, where a source told E! News, "Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute."

That sighting came shortly after a separate insider confirmed Kendall, 26, and Devin, 25, had called time out on their relationship after two years of dating. "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently," the source shared with E! News in late June. However, the insider also noted at the time, "They both hope to make it work."

And now, they're doing just that.

Earlier this year, Devin made a rare comment about his relationship with Kendall in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. When the basketball star was asked if it's "hard having the spotlight" on their romance, Devin replied, "I wouldn't say hard. Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

"I love my family, I love the people around me," he added, "and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me."