Kendall Jenner clarifies 'disrespectful' comments about modeling: 'I want everyone to win'

Kendall Jenner, at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017, is clarifying comments she made about the modeling world that upset her peers. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to controversy and found herself in another one after talking about how she models on her terms in a recent magazine interview. In the wake of a lot of hate, especially from fellow models, Jenner is now clarifying what she said.

In the interview, she had told Love magazine: “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do. More power to ’em.”

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently revealed she had scaled back her runway work to prevent “mental breakdown,” continued: “I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”





An Instagram post on Love‘s page with Jenner’s quotes led to other models commenting about how hard they work as models who are not born into famous families and criticizing her: Jac Jagaciak, who has walked for Victoria’s Secret, said, “This makes me so angry … so disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry ― yes they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!” And Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Vita Sidorkina-Morabito noted, “Maybe ‘those girls’ need to pay their bills that’s why they’re doing 30 shows? No words.” So Jenner, who knows controversy (remember Pepsi?), used a few tweets to better explain herself after having her words “twisted” and “taken out of context.”

I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable! — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018





What followed were gushing words about her peers, who have a “tireless work ethic.”

I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018





And about how they inspire her.

I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way i could EVER hate on that ❤️ i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018





She ended with a plea for kindness.

Cultivate kindness today and always. — Kendall (@KendallJenner) August 21, 2018





Will she be forgiven by the modeling community? She’ll know for sure at her next runway show. But judging by what her own commenters say, Jenner has a lot more work to.

