Was Kendall Jenner Caught Making Out with Gigi and Bella Hadid's Brother Anwar?

Was Kendall Jenner caught locking lips with Anwar Hadid?

The professional model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday evening and was photographed at an after-party hours later, kissing a man who appears to be Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother, Anwar.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Jenner, 22, is captured kissing a man who, like Anwar, 18, has bleach blonde hair. On Monday, Jenner posted multiple photos to her Instagram Story, including a snap of Anwar’s tattooed hands modeling two sequined cherries, which Jenner also snapped Gigi holding at the awards.

According to the outlet, Jenner was with Anwar — he recently split form longtime girlfriend Nicola Peltz, a source confirms to PEOPLE — early Tuesday morning at Socialista New York, where the pair was spotted cuddling and kissing for two hours.

Jenner’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The photo comes days after Jenner stepped out with Ben Simmons in Los Angeles.

Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers player Simmons, 21, were spotted hitting up the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. Though they arrived separately and exited through different doors, they got in the same SUV at the end of the night, according to video obtained by TMZ.

The duo were also joined by Kaia Gerber and Jordyn Woods, who was reportedly hanging with another NBA player, Devin Booker.

The Blast published a video of the couple entering the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills around 2 a.m.

Earlier, the model dined at Nobu Malibu along with Scott Disick, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and a friend.

News of Jenner and Simmons’ rumored romance broke last week, when Page Six reported the pair were spotted on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel after being seen with a group of friends at New York City hotspot Vandal last week. TMZ also reported that the duo grabbed dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.