Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary with Sweet Tributes

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are celebrating their first anniversary.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 25, and the NBA player, 24, shared a number of tributes on Saturday to commemorate their 1-year anniversary on Saturday.



Jenner marked their special day by sharing a pair of sweet PDA-filled photos of the couple on social media. One affectionate snap showed the pair snuggling up together as they played with a dog, while in another they shared a deep embrace.



Over on his own account, the Phoenix Suns guard shared a trio of snaps from the pair's time together, one of which was captioned "365" and another "52" - a nod to the number of days and weeks in a year.



A final shot appeared to show a sneak peek into their anniversary celebration. The photo, which he captioned "1" alongside of an orange heart emoji, showed the sun setting by a waterfront outdoor dining area.

Jenner and Booker - who were first spotted together in April 2020 on a road trip from L.A. to Arizona - made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of keeping their romance private.

In Jenner's holiday photo, the pair cuddled on top of a countertop and shared a silly moment as the model covered her face while smiling widely. The model captioned it with a single white heart emoji.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

"And her family thinks he is great," the source added. "He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian West]'s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."

After the pair were spotted holding hands in New York City in April, a source told PEOPLE that this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."

While Jenner "is very private about their relationship," the source added that it's "obvious that they have something special going on."