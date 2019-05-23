Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are 'on a Break' as Their 'Relationship Ran Its Course,' Says Source

Kendall Jenner is taking a step back from her relationship with Ben Simmons.

A source close to the model tells PEOPLE, “They’re on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course,” the source adds. “She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Representatives for Jenner, 23, and Simmons, 22, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday Page Six reported that the young couple had split a week ago.

The shocking news comes after Jenner opened up about her romance with the Philadelphia 76ers player to Vogue, explaining whether or not the two have plans to tie the knot.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” Jenner said to Vogue of her plans for marriage. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she added.

The supermodel also revealed why she chooses to keep her relationship with Simmons private.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” the supermodel said.

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she told Vogue.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Jenner appeared to be very much committed to Simmons. She FaceTimed the basketball star before sitting down with Vogue and even streamed his game while sitting in the hair and makeup chair, according to the publication.

Jenner confirmed she has been dating Simmons during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

“So obviously you’re dating this guy who’s on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?” Ellen DeGeneres said, before the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner replied with a huge smile on her face: “For a bit now.”