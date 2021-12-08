Kenan Thompson says Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian 'happened kind of fast'

Kenan Thompson is trying to keep up with pal Pete Davidson's new romance. When Thompson was asked about his Saturday Night Live co-star's rumored relationship with Kim Kardashian, the comedian admitted, "I guess it happened kind of fast." "But I don't really know their business outside of what everybody else is reading, I guess," Thompson told Access Hollywood before hosting the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night. "If they're happy, I'm happy." Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, went on several dates after she hosted SNL on Oct. 9. A source told Yahoo Entertainment last month the two are "having fun together." While the world seems to think the stars are an odd pairing, the coupling makes sense to Thompson.