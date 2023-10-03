Ken Jennings Agrees To 'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Kooky Bucket-List Request

Ron Dicker
A “Jeopardy!” contestant on Monday had a big ask for Ken Jennings. (Watch the video below.)

Houston attorney Emily Seaman Hoy mentioned to the host that when she travels, she likes to form a human pyramid with her husband and brother at iconic destinations like the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

“Our next big goal is to get a pyramid on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage with the host of ‘Jeopardy!’” she told him.

“We have never done a human pyramid here and I don’t think I’ve ever been in one, so we’ll have to talk after the show,” Jennings replied.

It seemed like a polite brushoff, but Jennings made it happen.

The show shared snapshots of the contestant in a human pyramid on the set ― and even Jennings himself participated in one.

“Well Ken, there’s a first time for everything!” the show captioned video of the moment on X.

Hoy took second in the game won by Los Angeles writer and editor Dane Reighard.

