Kemps puts out Luke Skywalker’s Blue Milk from ‘Star Wars’ in time for May the Fourth

Just in time for May 4, or “Star Wars Day,” Kemps’ special-edition “Star Wars”-themed Blue Milk has gone into hyperdrive, hitting Twin Cities grocery aisles as a somewhat tongue-in-cheek product reference to the famous phrase “May the force be with you” from the films: “May the Fourth be with you…”

Blue milk was first introduced to audiences on May 25, 1977 in “Episode IV: A New Hope” as Luke Skywalker shares a pitcher at the dinner table with his aunt and uncle, though he’s later seen drinking green liquid in “Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.”

This sweet taste from a galaxy far, far away was first made available to fans at Disney parks through the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” experience, and the vanilla-flavored Blue Milk will be available at Twin Cities grocers through July or while supplies last.

Cub Foods, Coborn’s, Hy-Vee and some Target and Walmart stores carry half gallons of the Blue Milk, as well as special-edition packaged Kemps white milk in gallon jugs.

To say that the milk has been popular would be a galactic understatement. Some smaller grocers have complained they’ve been unable to get their hands on it.

“It has been selling more than twice as fast as Cub anticipated it would,” said Charles Davis, a representative of Cub-owner United Natural Foods, Inc.

Images of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader locked in a lightsaber duel are featured on the packaging, as is the “Star Wars Check,” a way for The Walt Disney Company and its affiliated brands to identify “Star Wars”-branded products that meet the company’s nutrition guidelines.

“Kemps is all about fun and flavor, so we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to bring joys of flavored milk from our family farms to families across the country,” said Rachel Kyllo, senior vice president of Innovation and Marketing for DFA Dairy Brands at Kemps, in a written statement. “With the mass cross-generational appeal that the ‘Star Wars’ franchise offers, we’re excited to see fans of all ages indulging in this delicious beverage.”

Founded in 1914 as a creamery in southeastern Minnesota, the Kemps dairy brand has been a subsidiary of the Dairy Farmers of America since 2011, when it was acquired from HP Hood. Its headquarters recently relocated from Energy Park Drive in St. Paul to St. Louis Park.

More information about the special-edition milk and other “Star Wars”-themed celebrations for May the Fourth, including interactive trivia, crafts and recipes, is available at starwarsmilk.com.

Besides Blue Milk, a 13-player group, the Masked Accordions, are putting on a free show at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, near Dock & Paddle, the cafe at Como Lakeside Pavilion in St. Paul, that will include songs from Star Wars in recognition of the day.

