Kelsey Grammer Tells BBC He Supports Trump And PR People Cut Interview, Host Says

“Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer told the BBC he still backs Donald Trump, but the host of the interview said Monday that publicists cut short their chat before the actor could elaborate, Deadline reported.

BBC Radio 4 journalist Justin Webb had asked Grammer if he was still a Trump supporter. “I am and I’ll let that be the end of it,” the Emmy winner replied.

But Webb revealed there was more to it than that.

“I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” the presenter said, per Yahoo UK. “The Paramount Plus PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length so we... They decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview.”

“But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election,” he added.

Grammer, 68, has expressed agreement with many Trump policies while saying that the former president is a “brat,” Distractify reported.

According to Deadline, Grammer also lent support in the BBC exchange to fellow sitcom veteran Roseanne Barr, who has been outspoken in her support for Trump and whose “Roseanne” reboot got canceled when she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, to “Planet of the Apes.”

Grammer has resurrected his fussy psychiatrist in a “Frasier” reboot years after the original ended its 1993-2004 run and the character’s introduction on “Cheers” (1984-93).

Donald Trump and Kelsey Grammer

The former president, who faces 91 criminal charges over 4 indictments for election conspiracy and document stealing among other things, is the GOP frontrunner for 2024.

Paramount declined to comment to Deadline on Grammer’s Trump remarks.

HuffPost has reached out to Paramount and Grammer’s rep.

