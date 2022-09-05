Kelsea Ballerini Holds Back the Tears in the Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Kelsea Ballerini is just doing her best to push forward.

A week after sharing she and husband Morgan Evans are divorcing, the "Yeah Boy" singer shared an emotional video to TikTok of her tearing up in the bathtub, captioning the Sept. 4 clip, "a complex time." In the 47-second clip, Kelsea can be seen with her mascara slightly smudged singing along to the viral TikTok song "Complex" by Katie Gregson-MacLeod.

"I'm being a good wife/We won't be together/But maybe the next life," the lyrics go. "I need him like watеr/He lives on a landslide/I cry in his bathroom/Hе turns off the big light."

Kelsea announced that she and Morgan are ending their nearly five-year marriage in a note posted to Instagram on Aug. 29.

"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

In a copy of her divorce filing obtained by E! News, Kelsea cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," the two-time Grammy nominee continued in her Instagram post. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

She concluded her message by asking for privacy for both her and the "Kiss Somebody" singer.

"With very active schedules coming up," Kelsea, who wed Morgan in December 2017, added, "please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

