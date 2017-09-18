Kellyanne Conway Has Some Thoughts On Sean Spicer's Emmys Appearance

Sean Spicer’s Emmys appearance was one of the most-talked about moments of the night ― for better or worse ― and Kellyanne Conway has her two cents to offer.

The White House advisor appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning and was asked for her thoughts on Spicer’s surprise appearance during Sunday’s event. Spicer resigned from his role as White House Press Secretary back in July after six months on the job.

“I’m very happy my former White House colleague Sean Spicer is a man of good humor and he’s been quoted recently saying life outside is much more relaxed,” she said. “So I’m very happy for him. This is something that a lot of folks in Hollywood sometimes lack, which is introspection and good humor.”

On stage, Spicer joked about the size of the Emmys audience, harking back to statements he made about the “record size” crowd at Trump’s January inauguration.

The surprise was reportedly host Stephen Colbert’s idea.

“I had a conversation with Stephen [Colbert] and his executive producer,” Spicer told The Hollywood Reporter. “They came up with a concept, and I thought it was kinda funny. I said I’d be there.”

Many, however, weren’t laughing.

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay.

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Harvard fellowships, Emmy appearances, huge speaking fees: there's just gonna be no penalty for working in Trump's White House, huh?

— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 18, 2017

What pariah? Sean Spicer getting mobbed in #Emmys lobby. Posing for pics, drinking beer, soaking up all attention after onstage appearance pic.twitter.com/WqJpaRtAvK

— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2017

As for Conway, she wasn’t a fan of the show overall, saying that the jokes aimed at President Donald Trump “alienated” the millions of Americans who support him.

“They got plucked and polished and waxed and some of them didn’t eat for two months, and all for what?” she said. “To sound the same? They have the right to speak but … if you’re an American and you’re tuning in to watch your favorite actors and actresses and shows. And I used to do it routinely as a kid. Who’s going to win? Oh, she lost? I love her show. There is very little of that.”

