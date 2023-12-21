Kellyanne Conway Asks Gov. Kristi Noem If She Could Bar Biden From South Dakota Ballot

A smirking Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday asked South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) if she could remove President Joe Biden from the ballot in her state. (Watch the video below.)

Subbing for Fox News host Sean Hannity, Conway appeared to wax sarcastic with her guest after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled to omit Republican front-runner Donald Trump from that state’s primary ballot. The court cited a constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from holding office.

Republican outrage was swift, and Conway, a former adviser in the Trump White House, appeared to pile on with her silly leading question.

“Governor Noem, would you be able to bar Biden from the ballot in your state of South Dakota if, say, he violated that part of the 14th amendment by unfreezing assets for Iran or allowed terrorists to just openly walk over the Southern border?” Conway asked. “I mean, do you think that you’d have that power, your highest court would have that power?”

Noem replied, “You know, I don’t believe so. That’s what is so interesting.”

Noem, who has been floated as a possible running mate for Trump, continued:

“The process that the court has is a balance to our federal government. It is a balance to our executive branch ― a balance to our legislative branch. So us exerting the kind of influence on the court and their decisions to take that kind of action is really unprecedented. So, I trust our South Dakota state laws ― our Constitution. It gives great guidance to us, and our court system understands that their job is to follow statute and give decisions based on the scales of justice.”

In a nod to Trump’s vow to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, Noem concluded, according to Mediaite, “I would be hopeful that other states would do that and not let liberal judges rewrite the rules of the game to work for their political interests. This is where the Supreme Court should, and I hope will, take quick action, strong action to reverse this decision at the lower court and make sure that they do the right thing by the American people and make sure their voices are heard.”

Kellyanne Conway suggests Kristi Noem should try to ban Biden from the South Dakota ballot. Noem says she doesn't think she has that power. pic.twitter.com/DwAhl8Im6S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2023

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) suggested that his state bar Biden from the ballot for his handling of immigration “except we believe in democracy in Texas,” he said.

Conway appeared to be goading Noem to make the same kind of point.

Some criticswere not impressed.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user snarked, “Kellyanne Conway should be banned from everywhere.”

