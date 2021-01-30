Kelly Rowland Welcomes Second Child, Son Noah Jon: 'We Are Truly Grateful'

Benjamin VanHoose
·2 min read

Kelly Rowland's bundle of joy has arrived!

The "Coffee" singer, 39, welcomed her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, son Noah Jon, she announced on Saturday.

"On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us," she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable shot of her newborn spending time with his big brother Titan Jewell, 6.

"We are truly grateful," Rowland added, going on to note that her son was born at 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Shows Off Growing Baby Bump While Modeling Beyoncé's Ivy Park with Son Titan, 6

Rowland opened up to PEOPLE in October about expecting her second baby and how her older son was eager to welcome his new sibling to the family.

"Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else ... and there's not much to do in the house," she joked at the time. "We were like, 'We'll just try for a baby, we'll see what happens because we don't know how long this is gonna last.' "

"Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We're just really excited," the Destiny's Child alum added.

The artist said above all else, her son couldn't wait to meet the baby, teasing at the time: "Titan already named the baby. He knows what he's having and he is excited," said the mom, joking, "But when the baby's here, that's when you're really gonna know what the deal is, because he's used to all the attention."

RELATED GALLERY: See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

When Rowland gave birth to her son in 2014, her labor was induced, but she told PEOPLE in October that she wanted to try things differently with baby No. 2. "I want to feel the shock," she explained. "It's probably just movie magic, but I want the movie magic moment where it's like, 'Oh my God, my water broke.' "

"But if it gets from zero to 100 and then you're like, 'Oh, what have I done' ... I'm not trying to feel what the ring of fire truly feels like!" she added

Will there be a third baby soon? Rowland further added that she is "closed for shop, ladies and gentlemen," when it comes to having another child. "I didn't know it was going to be like this the second time around, which makes it my last, that's for damn sure," she previously told PEOPLE.

Latest Stories

  • Grammy-Nominated Producer SOPHIE Dies at 34 Following ‘Terrible Accident’

    "Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the musician's record labels wrote in a statement on Saturday

  • Dan Levy Stars in M&M's New Super Bowl Ad: 'It Is Funny and Sweet, and I Can't Wait for Everyone to See It'

    "The goal of the spot is just about connecting people and finding ways to bring people together," says the Schitt's Creek actor and co-creator

  • Who knew Amazon's No. 1 best-selling soundbar was just $37?

    It's true. This little guy lets us all go to the movies—at home.

  • Win the Super Bowl with this 'huge' 75-inch 4K TV that's back in stock—and over $1,100 off (not a typo)

    Walmart has this made-in-the-USA behemoth for $648, so now's the time to grab one—or more: “Bought two of these bad boys,” wrote a fan.

  • Hilton Valentine, Founding Member of The Animals, Dies at 77

    Hilton Stewart Paterson Valentine, founding member of the U.K. rhythm and blues band The Animals, died Jan. 29. He was 77 years old. The Animals and Valentine’s record label, Abkco Records, confirmed his passing in an Instagram post Friday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Hilton Valentine’s family and friends on his passing this morning, at the age of 77,” the label wrote. “A founding member and original guitarist of The Animals, Valentine was a pioneering guitar player influencing the sound of rock and roll for decades to come.” Valentine was born in Northumberland, England and joined The Animals in 1963, alongside existing members (and original bassist) Chas Chandler and vocalist Eric Burdon. Valentine quickly helped catapult the fledgling group to stardom with his work on their song “House of the Rising Sun” — his electric guitar arpeggio riff that introduces the song is now considered a classic. Also Read: Tony Awards Voting Set for March, But Still No Date for Ceremony Valentine played with the Animals for only about three years. The band’s first cohort of players dissolved by 1966, but his work with them lived on in “House of the Rising Sun” and other classic songs, like “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and their cover of “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood.” During his time with The Animals, Valentine recorded four albums, including their debut self-titled album, studio record “The Animals on Tour,” “Animal Tracks,” and two released in 1966. The last album Valentine played with the band on was “Animalization” in 1966, but he continued to make music after leaving The Animals — he worked with producer (and later, a member of the Animals) Vic Briggs to produce a solo album in LA for Capitol Records called “All in Your Head,” which he released in 1970. Despite his short tenure with The Animals, Valentine made a lasting impact on the rock scene and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 along with the rest of the band’s members. The band was also inducted into the Rock Walk of Fame in Hollywood in 2001, and played a two-night reunion gig at the Mid-Wilshire El Rey Theatre. Read original story Hilton Valentine, Founding Member of The Animals, Dies at 77 At TheWrap

  • ‘Wipeout’ Contestant Died of a Heart Attack, Autopsy Finds

    A 38-year-old man died of natural causes during a taping of the TBS show “Wipeout” last fall, the L.A. County Coroner’s office has determined. Michael Paredes lost consciousness after falling from the show’s obstacle course on Nov. 18. He died a day later. A coroner’s report, released on Friday, showed that Paredes died of a […]

  • Woodstock 50 Quietly Settles Contentious Legal Battle With Financial Backer

    The ashes of the Woodstock 50 festival that wasn’t are still smoldering, but one of the key financial disputes appears to have been stomped out. A lawsuit that the aborted festival’s producers filed last year against the financial backer that pulled out before the gathering was canceled, Dentsu, was resolved with a confidential settlement. Variety has […]

  • Amazon's weekend deals are unreal—here's everything worth buying

    This weekend is jam-packed with sales—score big on Apple, Samsung, Sony, Skechers, Shark, Olay, Cuisinart and more.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy Bikini Photo

    Kourtney Kardashian wowed fans with a new Instagram photo of her in a red string bikini. Scroll to see the photo.

  • Jessica Simpson has the best reaction to Subway's tuna scandal

    A lawsuit claims Subway's tuna isn't real tuna — and Jessica Simpson has something to say.

  • Cicely Tyson's death came 2 days after Gayle King's interview with her aired

    The "CBS This Morning" host said she hadn't expected Cicely Tyson's death so suddenly after their final interview.

  • Coachella and Stagecoach 2021’s April Dates Canceled

    For those of you hoping that Coachella and Stagecoach would be back this April, well, sorry. To what should come as a surprise to no one, this year's Coachella, which was announced to take place on April 9-11 and April 16-18, is canceled. Stagecoach was supposed to take place from April 23-25. Riverside…

  • Kate & Allie Reboot Eyed at NBC

    Everything old is new again — literally, everything. To wit: NBC is developing a reboot of the classic CBS sitcom Kate & Allie. The project, which has received a “put pilot”* order at the network, is being billed as an updated take on the ’80s original about two best friends raising their kids together in […]

  • The greatest 'Office' opening that never was: Rainn Wilson on why elaborate 'Matrix' sequence was cut from show

    Rainn Wilson goes inside the never-seen-before "Matrix" cold open from "The Office" and explains why it was ultimately cut from the show.

  • Fisher Stevens talks directing Justin Timberlake in new drama 'Palmer' and America's cultural divide

    “When I read this script, I thought, ‘This movie is about people coming together, and finding unity and family in the most unlikely places,’” says "Palmer" director Fisher Stevens.

  • ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works From JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot and Paramount

    A sequel to “Cloverfield,” the 2008 sci-fi and monster movie, is in the works from producer J.J. Abrams and is set up at Paramount. Joe Barton, who was just tapped as the showrunner for the upcoming spinoff series of “The Batman,” will write the screenplay for the film. Though “Cloverfield” spawned two movies that were each set in a shared universe, “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox,” an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap the new film will be a direct sequel to the 2008 original. Matt Reeves, who directed the original film that helped launch his career, is not attached to the new film. Plot details are also being kept under wraps, but the film will not be in the found footage style as the original was. The first film starred Mike Vogel, Jessica Lucas, Lizzy Caplan and T.J. Miller. Abrams is producing through Bad Robot along with the company’s head of film Hannah Minghella. Also Read: HBO Max's 'The Batman' Spinoff Series: Joe Barton Replaces Terence Winter as Showrunner “Cloverfield” was the story of a group of young New Yorkers who embark on a rescue mission to save their friend amid a mysterious, unknown monster attack ravaging the city. The movie was notable for being shot as though it was found footage, much like “The Blair Witch Project,” and it also received a viral marketing campaign that helped boost the low budget film to a worldwide gross of $172.3 million worldwide. Though they were developed as separate films, the story elements of both “10 Cloverfield Lane” from 2016 and “The Cloverfield Paradox” from 2018 were fashioned into becoming part of a shared universe, telling different perspectives of the same monster attack, the first from the confines of a man harboring two strangers in a bunker during the attack, and the other from the view of scientists in outer space. Barton is known for creating the series “Girl/Haji” for BBC Two and Netflix, and he also wrote the script for an alien movie set at Amazon and starring Riz Ahmed called “Invasion.” He was recently tapped to replace Terrence Winter as the showrunner for HBO Max’s “The Batman” spinoff series, based on the movie that is directed by Reeves. Barton is represented by ICM Partners, Grandview and UK’s Independent Talent Group. THR first reported the news. Read original story ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel in the Works From JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot and Paramount At TheWrap

  • Nile Rodgers Unable to Bury His Late Mom Due to COVID Crisis: 'She's in a Refrigerator Truck'

    "It's horrible, breaking our hearts," the musician said of his mother, who died on Dec. 27 of Alzheimer's disease

  • Number of Scripted TV Shows Declined in 2020, FX Says

    Even Peak TV felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of original scripted series to premiere in 2020 was 493, according to data released Friday by FX Networks — down 7% from 2019. That marks the first such year-to-year decline since FX first began an annual count of scripted series on broadcast, cable […]

  • 'Dexter' actor and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum frontman Michael C. Hall recalls auditioning for David Bowie: ‘A peak moment of my life’

    “Being a part of executing something that was a part of [Bowie’s] final creative flourish definitely gave me a sense of license, or a sense of an appetite, to do something like this — that I didn't even maybe consciously know was there."

  • ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Coming to Theaters This Year

    Musical theater aficionados, Sept. 24 is going to be a good day and here’s why: Universal is debuting the movie adaptation of “Dear Evan Hansen” in theaters. Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning role as the title character in “Dear Evan Hansen,” a cinematic retelling of the popular Broadway musical created by Benj Pasek and […]