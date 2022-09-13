Kelly Rizzo reacts to Bob Saget's 'In Memoriam' tribute at Emmys: 'He'd be proud for this recognition'

Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo in 2021. The actor was honored at the 2022 Emmy Awards eight months after his death. (Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Bob Saget was prominently featured during the “In Memoriam” segment Monday at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, something his widow, Kelly Rizzo, said made her heart break “all over again.” Rizzo, who wed the Full House star in 2018, admitted on social media that she has “been a wreck all day waiting for this.”

“But I know he’d be proud for this recognition,” the Eat Travel Rock TV host, 43, captioned a video of the moment. “This is still all so damn weird and surreal.”

Kelly Rizzo reacts on social media to Bob Saget's "In Memoriam" feature during the 2022 Emmy Awards. (Screenshot via Kelly Rizzo.)

Saget was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9. The actor’s cause of death was the result of blunt head trauma after a likely unwitnessed fall. He was 65. Rizzo has been open about her grieving process. In May, she revealed she can't say “the D-word.”

“I say, ‘The day everything happened,’” Rizzo told her friend Amanda Kloots.

“It’s like, he’s still my husband,” she added. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s my former husband.’ It’s like ... the relationship is different now. It’s just — it is what it is.”

Rizzo has remained close with Saget's three adult daughters, whom he had with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, since the actor’s death.

“His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, ‘So it’s kind of like a museum to your dad, so don’t freak out but yes, he’s everywhere,’” Rizzo noted. “And then they’ll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they’re like, ‘Stepmommy Kelly, are you OK?’”

In June, Saget was posthumously awarded an Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards in June. Rizzo attended to support her husband.

“He was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world,” she told People. “This is the first red carpet I’ve done without him. It’s very strange. I feel like he’s waiting in the wings and he’ll be like, ‘Honey, I’ll be there in a few minutes.’ It still doesn’t feel right, but all we can do is our best and be here to celebrate him and his legacy. That’s all I want to do.”

Saget was also saluted by his Full House co-star John Stamos, who shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the two of them at the Emmys several years ago.

John Stamos shares throwback photo of him and Bob Saget at Emmys 'a few years ago' ahead of 2022 ceremony. (Photo: John Stamos via Instagram)

