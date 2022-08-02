Kelly Rizzo Attended Jodie Sweetin's Wedding, Says Bob Saget 'Was Right by My Side'

Kelly Rizzo attends the 4th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ; Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin attends the 30th Annual Scleroderma Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 16, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

Kelly Rizzo could feel Bob Saget's presence on Jodie Sweetin's big day.

On Saturday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Sweetin had wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu.

Shortly afterward, Sweetin, 40, shared a celebratory post on Instagram, showing her walking down the aisle with her new husband.

Rizzo, 43, was one of many who flooded the comment section to send their congratulations. The late Full House star's wife also said that she could feel Saget's presence as she watched Sweetin walk down the aisle.

"What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love… I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Rizzo wrote.

Rizzo married Saget in 2018. The comedian and actor died on Jan. 9 at age 65. His body was found in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room and it was later confirmed that he died from head trauma.

Prior to his death, Saget played Danny Tanner, father to Sweetin's character Stephanie Tanner, on Full House for eight seasons. He later reprised his role in the Netflix reboot Fuller House from Feb. 2016 until June 2020.

Since his death, Rizzo has continued to stay close with Saget's Full House castmates, and even celebrated her 43rd birthday with the group in May.

Ahead of her wedding, Sweetin confirmed to PEOPLE that Rizzo would be in attendance, along with her Full House costars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

"John's going to be there. Candace is going to be there, Andrea. I just talked to Lori [Loughlin.] She's not able to make it, and Dave [Coulier] and his wife can't make it," Sweetin shared. "Of course, Bob won't be there, but Kelly, his wife, will be there."

Sweetin then elaborated on how Saget would be particularly missed at her nuptials.

"My mom and I were actually talking the other day and she said, of all of this, because we were talking about who's going to make the speech or whatever," the actress explained. "She said, of all the people, I just know that Bob would be one to give us [a speech] ... He gave a speech at my first wedding, my 13th birthday."

"I can think of all of these big life moments when he made a speech," the actress noted. "But [the cast] will be there. I just kind of tried to keep it small to the original Full House cast that lived in the house, like the core. The Tanner family plus a Gibbler."

Continuing, Sweetin said, "My fiance's mom passed away about eight years ago, so she won't be there either, so I think weddings and moments like this, you always think about the people that you really wish could be there, and Bob has been there through so many moments of my life."

"It's been Bob and John and Dave and the cast and my real parents, and that was like the family," she added. "So yeah, he will definitely be missed, and I know he never liked to miss an opportunity to get up with a microphone."

Though Saget was missed, Sweetin and Wasilewski's day turned out to be picture-perfect.

The bride, wearing a gown from Lili Bridals, walked down the aisle with her father Sam, while her daughters — Zoie, 14 and Beatrix, 11 — stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings from Kay Jewelers.

Following the backyard ceremony, the 50 guests enjoyed a dinner of tacos and a guacamole bar, catered by Border Grill. The group also ate small cake and dessert bites from Big Sugar Bakeshop.

"Mescal makes me feel absolutely comfortable and secure to shine as bright as I need to," Sweetin told PEOPLE. "He steps up and shows up for my girls. And we harmonize so well. He's really the best teammate I could ask for."

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," she added. "And I couldn't be more grateful."