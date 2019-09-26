Kelly Ripa Wishes Daughter Lola a Happy National Daughter Day: 'I'm the Luckiest to Call You Mine'

Kelly Ripa is wishing her daughter Lola Consuelos a Happy National Daughter Day!

On Wednesday, Ripa, 48, shared a sweet throwback photo of the now 18-year-old when she was younger.

“Happy #NationalDaughterDay Lola I’m the luckiest to call you mine,” Ripa raved in the caption of the post.

In the photo, Ripa and Lola can be seen flashing wide smiles as they share a warm embrace.

Proud dad Mark Consuelos joined in on the love fest, commenting, “My gals ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

Earlier this month, Consuelos, 48, and Ripa embarked on a major parent milestone — dropping off Lola at New York University for her first semester of college.

Ripa shared the exciting news during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, opening up about helping Lola move into her dorm and leaving her at college for the very first time.

For the event, which occured over the Aug. 24-35 weekend, Ripa said she was joined by Consuelos and their youngest son Joaquin, 16. (The couple’s eldest son, Michael, 22, also attends NYU and was moving into his own apartment in the Big Apple.)

But while Ripa expected the drop-off to be emotional for her and Consuelos, she was particularly taken aback at how much it affected her younger two children, who are only 20 months apart.

“We moved Lola into her dorm and it’s one of those things that you don’t realize how close [the kids are],” Ripa admitted. “The younger two are really close in age. Like, I didn’t even know I was pregnant with the third one because I was still nursing the second one!”

“I just assumed that, you know, I was just gaining weight from nursing. I was that one person who was gaining weight from nursing,” Ripa continued. “So they really are very, very close and I didn’t realize how close they were until it was time to say goodbye.”

The talk show co-host went on to share a number of photos from the drop-off, including one of Lola in her new dorm — complete with ombre pink bedding and her “old school” refrigerator, which Ripa said “looks like it’s from the ’50s.”

“She has four roommates so it’s quite crowded in there,” Ripa shared of the room. “[They] all just met, it’s all brand new. Scary and exciting … The room is so tiny, you just forget how tiny it is!”

Other photos featured an “overwhelmed” Joaquin sleeping on his sister’s bed as the family continued to set up the “tiny” dorm room, a sweet group shot of Lola with her parents, and a touching snap of Joaquin and Lola hugging as they said goodbye.

Aside from the sentimental moments, Ripa said there were plenty of jokes to go around.

The mom of three revealed that her husband’s words of wisdom to his only daughter prior to leaving were: “Don’t forget to get the syllabus, the syllabus is your best friend! Let the syllabus be your guiding light [and] time management is your friend.”

As for whether or not Ripa and Consuelos shed any tears at the final goodbye?

“There weren’t real tears but there were lots of ‘Don’t think I’m gonna be home before Thanksgiving because I’m not. I’m not gonna be home before Thanksgiving. You won’t see me before Thanksgiving,’” Ripa said, mimicking Lola.