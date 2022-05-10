Kelly Ripa Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I Am Taking All Necessary Precautions'

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 51, revealed the news in an Instagram Story on Monday, telling her followers, "Unfortunately i tested positive for covid-19 this weekend."

"But thankfully i am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre taped last week," she continued. "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Adding a "lighter note" to her announcement, the celebrated morning talk show host wrote, "i did receive the peace and quiet i requested for Mother's Day. Thanks for understanding, Xo, Kelly."

Ripa's COVID-19 diagnosis comes after her three children joined her on Friday for a special Mother's Day episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, in which she tested their mom knowledge during a game called, "Who Knows Mom Best?"

The questions included Ripa's middle name, her favorite dessert, what she wants for Mother's Day (peace and quiet), and what she finds most annoying about her kids.

"Bring your chickens to work day!" Ripa captioned a photo of herself holding a bouquet as she posed with sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 20.

The family photo was met with love from friends and fans in the comments section. "Pretty darn cute chickens," wrote David Muir. "Awwwww the sweetest ever I love this!!" Jenna Dewan wrote. Lisa Rinna also joined in on the fun, adding a chain of red heart emojis.

Ripa shares her three kids with husband Mark Consuelos, with whom she eloped on May 1, 1996, after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children. They celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary at the beginning of the month.

"26 years with the love of my life!" Ripa captioned a throwback photo of the two of them.

"Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status," Consuelos, 51, wrote in his own post, which included art of two penguins holding hands and the words "mate for life" above their heads.

Ripa's early Mother's Day festivities also included a celebration of her Live! staff, including more than a dozen working moms that she's worked with for the past 20 years. The group sat down with PEOPLE for a discussion about motherhood, in which Ripa said, "We are really the definition of work family."

"Our triumphs are group triumphs and our tragedies are group tragedies," she continued. "We're victorious together but we also get down in the mud together. It's a special group of women who I treasure."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.