Kelly Ripa Says She's 'Really Bummed Out' by COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'I'm Just Irritated'

Kelly Ripa is "really bummed out" about having COVID.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host phoned into the show on Tuesday due to her diagnosis. During a conversation with co-host Ryan Seacrest and guest host Ali Wentworth, Ripa, 51, admitted she's "irritated" by the virus catching her — even when she was being cautious.

"I feel fine, thank you for checking," she told the hosts via phone. "I'm just irritated, Ali, as I'm sure you know. You can be as careful as you want; somehow, it found a way. I'm just really bummed out."

Wentworth questioned if Ripa picked up the virus during a Mother's Day celebration with her kids, but Ripa was quick to debunk that idea.

"No, my kids did not give me COVID. I had the most wonderful Mother's Day ever," she said.

"I jokingly wished for keeping quiet for Mother's Day and all you need is COVID and they will leave you alone."

Ripa joked about her isolation due to the positive diagnosis and described the response of her three kids, Michael, 24, Joaquin, 19, and Lola, 20 — which included them giving Ripa lots of space.

"They fled like rats on a sinking ship. They were like, 'Get me out of here! I can't get it!'"

To keep herself busy, Ripa has been trying to distract herself with current events. "Literally I've just been pacing around. I'm watching Morning Joe, keeping up on the news. I haven't watched anything in a very long time so now I'm just catching up on everything I've missed," she added.

On Monday night, Ripa revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram story post. A photo featured a Mother's Day spread of flowers, breakfast and cards, along with her note.

"Hey there, Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID this weekend, but thankfully I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre taped last week," she wrote. "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Ripa's post included a joke about Mother's Day, too. "On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day." The host still celebrated the holiday on Instagram. She uploaded a few photos of her own mother and mother-in-law — Mark Consuelos' mother — with an ode to their parenting.

"So grateful to be able to celebrate my mom, and mom in law, who started the whole ball rolling. Without you two, we would not be us. With all my love," she captioned the post.