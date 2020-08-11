Kelly Ripa Has the Perfect Clapback After Fan Complains About "Lack of Personal Grooming"

Kelly Ripa has noted your concern.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Live with Kelly and Ryan adapted to these socially distanced times and joined the many people who redefined what it means to work from home by having their famous co-hosts broadcast live from their homes. While it's been a new challenge, Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have forged ahead through nearly five months with their new homemade edition of the ABC talk show.

While it's a feat, not all are satisfied. Exhibit A: The people in Ripa's Instagram comment section. On Monday, Aug. 10, she and Seacrest shared a teaser trailer promoting the show's new season beginning in September. The trailer featured the two stars waking up and getting ready for the day ahead.

Related video: Kelly Ripa shares biggest lesson from Regis Philbin

"I swear I don't actually brush my teeth like that," Ripa quipped in the caption. "#KellyandRyan returns this fall!"

One viewer complained about the co-hosts' hygiene…or lack thereof.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," the critic complained. "I mean it's a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can't you guys."

The comment did not go unnoticed by Ripa, who served up a hilarious reply. "I'll bring it up at the next meeting," she quipped back.

The mom of three is no stranger to the art of the clapback on social media. In fact, she's delivered some pretty epic responses to naysayers over the years, including that time in 2018 when someone made fun of her husband Mark Consuelos.

"Too bad he's short when he tries to look taller," a person commented on a photo of the couple at the time. "It looks funny. Just be who you are."

As the proud wife fired back, "He's tall where it counts babe."

*Mic drop*