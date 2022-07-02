Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Do Rock Climbing 'Couples Therapy': 'Love on the Rocks'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.

Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are the ultimate adventure partners.

In a post via Instagram on Friday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a picture of herself and husband Consuelos, both 51, rock climbing in the heat.

"Couples therapy," Ripa wrote in the caption.

The TV personality shared several moments from their adventure with her followers.

In one photo shared via Instagram Stories, fans saw the pair tackle the cliffside together. "Love on the rocks," Ripa wrote. In another Story, she wrote, "On the rocks with @instasuelos."

Consuelos appears to have made it to the top of the mountain in an additional shot which shows him looking out to the view from above. "Making it appear more dramatic than it is," she wrote.

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May, sharing some sweet throwback photos and tributes to each other on Instagram. "26 years with the love of my life!" Ripa captioned her post.

"Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status," Consuelos wrote, also posting art of two penguins holding hands with the words "mate for life" above their heads.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Run a 5K Together: 'Two Incredibly Average Runners'

Ripa also shared a video to her Instagram Story showing the two of them eating breakfast and wishing each other a happy anniversary with a kiss. When she asked him for words of wisdom, Consuelos responded: "Find someone who'll make you coffee, toast, and a little breakfast on your anniversary ... for all the guys out there."

Ripa also showed off the pink and white floral arrangement Consuelos bought her for the occasion. "Best husband award recipient," Ripa wrote.

She and Consuelos eloped on May 1, 1996, after meeting the year before on the set of All My Children. They share sons Michael, 25, Joaquin, 19, and daughter Lola, 21.

Story continues

Michael wished his parents a happy anniversary, tagging them in a cheeky Instagram Story with images of Godzilla and King Kong. "Happy anniversary mom and dad!" he wrote.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Celebrates 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos as He Turns 51: 'Happy Birthday Sexy'

The couple's oldest child also had a celebration of his own recently as he attended New York University's graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium to receive his diploma.

While Michael officially graduated from the school in 2020, an in-person ceremony was postponed at the time due to COVID restrictions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael, who studied film at the university, was also supported at the ceremony by his brother and sister, as seen in a sweet family photo posted to their dad's Instagram Story.

Consuelos also snapped a silly photo from the stands of his graduating son wearing his purple gown and cap.