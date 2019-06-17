Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Walked in on Them Having Sex: 'You Ruined My Life'

Lola Consuelos received quite the birthday present when she accidentally witnessed her parents Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa having sex over the weekend.

During Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which Mark filled in for Ryan Seacrest as his wife’s co-host, the couple of 23 years revealed that their daughter walked in on them as they were enjoying some intimate time on Father’s Day morning.

Sunday also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday, which made for a very awkward — and unwanted — present for the teen.

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” Mark, 48, shared on the episode. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

“I’m going to be honest: I was not in the mood,” Ripa, 48, admitted, noting that her in-laws and three children were downstairs preparing to enjoy a family brunch. “There was a house full of people … my in-laws were waiting to eat!”

“I could tell,” Mark joked back. “You were going through the motions!”

RELATED: Lola Consuelos Is All Grown Up! See Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Go from Pre-K to Prom

Though she wasn’t entirely in the mood, Kelly continued to have some fun with Mark before they were interrupted by Lola, who “made eye contact” with her mother, but apparently didn’t see much else.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,'” Kelly recalled to the audience.

The embarrassing moment continued into their “awkward brunch,” despite Kelly and Mark’s best efforts to focus on the food.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like, ‘You’re disgusting,'” Kelly shared, while Mark chimed in, “She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not.'”

View photos Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos | Live with Kelly and Ryan More

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal the Lessons They’ve Taught Their Kids About Beauty and Style

Kelly and Mark’s other two children — Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16 — then proceeded to share their own stories of times they’ve walked in on their parents.

“Nobody knocks in our house!” Kelly argued, before noting that her daughter claimed otherwise. “Lola’s like, ‘I knocked. You can’t hear me because you’re deaf from exercise class,’ which may or may not be true.”

To prove her point, Lola returned to her parents’ room later in the evening to find the door closed and made sure to knock extra loudly this time. “It was like a fire department knock, like boom, boom, boom,” Kelly recalled.

“Oh, poor Lola,” added Mark.