From Women's Health

Kelly Ripa just posted a video of her husband Mark Conseulos showing off his abs while on set of the hit show Riverdale.

In the video, the Riverdale actor raises his shirt while jokingly pretend to look for his phone in his pocket, giving a clear view of his impeccable chest and abs.

Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola commented on the post: "I just reported this."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos have made one thing clear: They are not shy about sharing their love-or their smoking-hot bods-on social media. And today, the 48-year-old talk show host took to Instagram to remind everyone that her husband is a certifiable smoke show.



"This thirst trap Friday has been brought to you by the letters K and J," Kelly writes. In the video (recorded by Mark's Riverdale co-star KJ Apa), the 47-year-old actor is seen jokingly asking “KJ, yo dude, have you seen my phone?” as he lifts up his shirt pretending to look for it in his pocket, while really just giving all of us an up close and personal view of his rock-solid six pack.









While Kelly and her legions of fans were clearly all about it, the couple's daughter Lola Consuelos definitely wasn't feeling the same level of enthusiasm for her dad's abs.

"I just reported this," Lola playfully commented to her mom's post.

Completely unbothered, Kelly was quick with the clapback, replying back: "Lola....shouldn't you be reading a book or something?"

This is the second time the mother-daughter pair have had it out over Instagram over Kelly and Marc's penchant for PDA. Last Friday, Kelly shared a throwback of her and her hottie husband in a classic prom pose with his hands on her hips, with a simple caption: "Those hands 💕"

"Is the caption necessary," Lola wrote with the face-palm emoji next to it.

To which Kelly replied: "Gurl bye."

It's done. This family wins the internet this week.

('You Might Also Like',)