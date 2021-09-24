Kelly Price declared missing in Georgia after release from hospital amid COVID battle

Fans of Price are expressing their shock on social media

Singer Kelly Price has been listed as a missing person in Georgia following her release from the hospital after battling COVID-19.

Price, 48, has been listed as a missing person in Cobb County following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday, TMZ reports. “We’re told the authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the residence,” the outlet writes.

Kelly Price attends the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The R&B songstress is listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

The family tells the celebrity news outlet that Price was admitted to the hospital in early August after struggling with COVID symptoms. She ended up in the ICU when her condition worsened. The singer posted a video on July 29 revealing to fans that she had contracted the potentially deadly virus.

Price captioned the clip: “I found out today I have COVID. I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery.”

According to the report, family members spoke to Price during her hospital stay and her children were allowed to visit her. However, three weeks into her medical treatment, her loved ones received a call that she had been discharged, despite not being fully healthy. Price has not been heard from since.

The family is also called out Price’s boyfriend for allegedly barring them from visiting Price’s home. Per the report, his suspicious behavior prompted someone to alert the authorities to do a welfare check last week. Now, there’s an active investigation to find the beloved artist, according to the report.

Fans are expressing their shock on social media.

One person commented under TMZ’s Twitter post: “This is really suspicious”

Another wrote, “Very, very odd story. She’s one of my fav artists. I hope for some reason, it’s a publicity stunt. If not, y’all better keep an eye on that “boyfriend” of hers. Praying she’s found and that she’s unharmed.”

Several people are questioning the timeline and why the public is just now hearing about Price’s disappearance.

Music artist Kelly Price attends BET’s “American Soul” Los Angeles Premiere on February 04, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET )

“How can a famous singer disappear in Georgia and no one notices? While in Iraq, which is said to be insecure, millions of women participate in the Arbaeen Carnival and nothing happens,” one person tweeted.

Another added, “Waiting to see how long it take the media to give the disappearance of Kelly Price as much attention as they gave Gabby Petito.”

Someone else said: “Kelly Price’s boyfriend sounds extremely shady. She’s been missing for nearly a month now and you won’t let her own family and friends visit the home? Come on now.”

“It’s sketchy asf,” wrote another Twitter user, adding, “she got a son and grandchildren she definitely not gone run off like that they better put more pressure on that boyfriend cause he definitely involved.”

The family is understandably concerned about Price’s safety.

In July, Price revealed on Instagram that she lost her grandmother to COVID-19 and had taken a break from social media to cope with her death. Additionally, Price’s mother died in November 2020 and her grandfather died of COVID-19 earlier that year.

