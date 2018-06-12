Kelly Preston Lists the 'Best Parts' of Being Married to John Travolta

Kelly Preston was smitten with John Travolta right away.

The pair met while filming the 1989 movie The Experts and the 55-year-old actress recalled while on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen what it was like first seeing Travolta.

"Well, I was not that happily married let's put it that way. I was really with the wrong person," Preston, who was married to Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987, said.

"But this is what I see coming across the lobby: I'm sitting there ready to screen test and I see [Travolta]," she told Cohen while acting out someone walking with swagger. "We've been married 27 years this year."

When asked to list the "best and worst" parts about being the 64-year-old actor's wife, Preston gushed, "There [are] too many best things!"

"His lips, dancing, fun, laughing. [We still dance] all the time," she added. "Kids dance with us, we dance at the house. We go out dancing. Yeah, I love it."

Preston also revealed that she nearly landed Brooke Shields' famous role in Blue Lagoon and went to high school with former President Barack Obama. She later opened up about planning Travolta's epic 50th birthday party, where she introduced Oprah Winfrey to Barbra Streisand.

"I threw Johnny a surprise 50th birthday and they didn't know each other. So I had literally gotten 350 people to fly in from all over the world. It was the most intense thing. They flew into Cabo, San Lucas and it was amazing," Preston recollected. "There were 350 people waiting when he arrived and he thought it was the whole place, housekeepers and guests, [had] come out to meet him for autographs. He was like, 'Oh hun. Oh my god.' And I was like, 'No just keep walking.' And coming up the stairs were Oprah and Barbra together in harmony. He said, 'Am I dead? Am I dead? Did I die? What is happening?' It was amazing."

