Kelly Osbourne says Ozempic use is 'amazing' after mom Sharon's negative side effects

Kelly Osbourne is making headlines again for her controversial comments.

This time, the TV personality and daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne defended her use of Ozempic, a drug that is intended to treat those with Type 2 diabetes. On the Dolly Parton Pet Gala red carpet, Osbourne opened up about her opinions on Ozempic in an interview with E! News.

"I think it's amazing," Osbourne told the entertainment outlet. "There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?" She also suggested that people who criticize her for Ozempic use are doing so due to their own financial reasons.

"People hate on it because they want to do it and the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works," she told E!

Kelly Osbourne, who has made headlines for controversial comments about Ozempic, pictured with fiancé Sid Wilson of Slipknot.

Kelly and mom Sharon have opposing views on Ozempic

Kelly Osbourne's mom Sharon said previously that she has gone off Ozempic because she "couldn't stop losing weight."

In November, Osbourne's mom Sharon told The Daily Mail she had already gone off of the weight loss drug because she “couldn’t stop losing weight.”

“I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more," Osbourne, 71, said at the time. "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny.”

But Osbourne clarified her comments later on the U.K. talk show when she said, "I don’t regret it and noted that "everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.”

Kelly Osbourne's Ozempic comments follow 'the worst thing she's ever done'

Kelly Osbourne is still cringing over her infamous comments on "The View" about Latinos and Donald Trump.

"The Osbournes" alum spoke recently with Rolling Stone about her controversial remarks from 2015, saying it was the "worst thing" she has ever done.

In the original segment, the panel on "The View" was discussing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's comments on immigration when guest co-host Osbourne asked, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?"

The Osbournes left to right, Jack, Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly, presenters at the 54th Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. The family has long made headlines for a string of controversies, including Kelly's recent comments about Ozempic.

The remark sparked immediate gasps and pushback during the on-air segment from Osbourne's fellow hosts on "The View" followed by significant backlash online. Osbourne told the outlet that she "died" when she saw the old clip resurfacing and sparking a TikTok trend in recent months.

"It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I've ever done," she said. "I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do."

Contributing: Brendan Morrow, Katie Camero

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kelly Osbourne says Ozempic is 'amazing' for weight loss