Kelly Osbourne Has Said That People Only Hate On Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They Can’t Afford It, And People With Diabetes Are Begging Her To Understand That That’s The Whole Point
In recent months, Sharon Osbourne has become one of the most vocal critics of Ozempic, a drug that has recently become popular with celebrities due to its weight loss benefits.
During an appearance on UK talk show Good Morning Britain in November, Sharon said that Ozempic shouldn’t be available to young people for weight loss as people need to be able to “totally understand” the “side effects” that come with taking it.
But despite all of this, Sharon’s own daughter has heaped praise on Ozempic in a new interview, which has sparked serious backlash.
Needless to say, people have taken to social media to call out what Kelly has said, with extra scrutiny being given to her comment that people are mad because they “can’t afford it.”
And the same was being said over on Reddit, where one user wrote: “Yes Kelly, that's why people are complaining, because we're jealous poors. Not at all because the weight loss craze has caused medical shortages for diabetics or anything like that.”
While somebody else referenced another of Kelly’s recently resurfaced scandals as they wrote: “‘People are jealous because they’re poor’ is a WILD sentiment coming from someone whose career is still recovering from ‘I only support and see immigrants for cleaning my toilet.’”
