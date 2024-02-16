Kelly Osbourne Has Said That People Only Hate On Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They Can’t Afford It, And People With Diabetes Are Begging Her To Understand That That’s The Whole Point

Ozempic hasn’t actually been approved by the FDA for weight management, and is instead supposed to be used by adults with heart disease or diabetes.

Last year, Sharon admitted that she had been using the drug for weight loss, but she lost a lot more weight than she intended to.

“I know I look gaunt, and I know everything that goes along with it,” Sharon told the Daily Mail at the time. “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny... Be careful what you wish for.”

She also acknowledged that the drug can be “very dangerous” as the weight loss becomes addictive. She added: “I couldn’t stop losing weight, and I can’t afford to lose anymore.”