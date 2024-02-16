Kelly Osbourne Has Said That People Only Hate On Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They Can’t Afford It, And People With Diabetes Are Begging Her To Understand That That’s The Whole Point

Stephanie Soteriou
·6 min read
125
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In recent months, Sharon Osbourne has become one of the most vocal critics of Ozempic, a drug that has recently become popular with celebrities due to its weight loss benefits.

Sharon Osbourne in a white blazer with black lapels and accents, attending a formal event

During an appearance on UK talk show Good Morning Britain in November, Sharon said that Ozempic shouldn’t be available to young people for weight loss as people need to be able to “totally understand” the “side effects” that come with taking it.

Sharon Osbourne in a striped suit with a pearl necklace

She also reiterated that she now wants to gain “a few pounds,” but her body is “not listening” as a result of her Ozempic usage.

Sharon then added that her extreme weight loss has unsettled her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, because he is now “scared” for her health.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

But despite all of this, Sharon’s own daughter has heaped praise on Ozempic in a new interview, which has sparked serious backlash.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne at an event

Needless to say, people have taken to social media to call out what Kelly has said, with extra scrutiny being given to her comment that people are mad because they “can’t afford it.”

Kelly Osbourne in a floor-length black dress with sheer overlay at the Grammys. She carries a clutch with a recording sleeve design

And the same was being said over on Reddit, where one user wrote: “Yes Kelly, that's why people are complaining, because we're jealous poors. Not at all because the weight loss craze has caused medical shortages for diabetics or anything like that.”

Kelly Osbourne in a yellow floral dress and with purple hair, standing at The Art of Elysium event

While somebody else referenced another of Kelly’s recently resurfaced scandals as they wrote: “‘People are jealous because they’re poor’ is a WILD sentiment coming from someone whose career is still recovering from ‘I only support and see immigrants for cleaning my toilet.’”

Kelly Osbourne on The View in 2015

More on this